Jamshedpur FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are in contrasting forms and find themselves on opposite ends on the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for JFC vs HFC live streaming details in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

After four losses in their previous five games, Jamshedpur have dropped down the table but still remain within touching distance of the top four and a win today will see them close the gap on opponents Hyderabad who are in the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Nizams could overtake FC Goa in third with a huge win, further closing the gap on the top two teams in the standings.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on January 24, 2021 (Sunday) and it has a scheduled start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the JFC vs HFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

