Chelsea are increasingly growing in confidence that they can sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer. The French defender has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a long time now this summer and it looks like the Blues might finally have the edge to sign the player. According to notable Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid for Kounde worth £55m bid, which has matched Sevilla's asking price.Chelsea 1-1 Charlotte: Thomas Tuchel's Side Lose on Penalties in Club Friendly

The Blues have witnessed the back of Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger this summer, both of who were important defenders for their setup. They have secured the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea earlier and now, would be keen on competing the Kounde deal, adding to their defensive reinforcements. The Blues had reportedly targetted Matthijs de Ligt but lost out on the player who decided to join Bayern Munich after leaving Juventus. As for Barcelona, they are yet to make an offer and Chelsea might just pounce on this opportunity to acquire the Frenchman.

Should Chelsea end up signing Kounde, a deal till 2027 is said to have been offered to the player. Chelsea have also reported being interested in exploring other defensive options in Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol.

