Chelsea fell to a surprising club friendly defeat to America side Charlotte on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Christian Pulisic gave the Blues lead in the first-half, only to be cancelled out by Daniel Rios' extra-time equalizer. In the penalty shoot-out, Thomas Tuchel managed to score thrice while Charlotte scored all five. Chelsea will now face a high-flying Arsenal in the Florida Cup final on July 24.

