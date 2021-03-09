Juventus will look to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they host FC Porto in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Moussa Marega’s second-half goal separates the two sides heading into the crucial second leg. Andrea Pirlo’s side head into this encounter unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. The Serie A champions beat Lazio 3-1 in their previous clash heading into this encounter. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best XI for the JUV vs POT match should scroll down for all details. Juventus vs Porto: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fired Up', Arthur Melo and Other Stars Available For UCL 2020-21 Clash.

Their win over Juventus was FC Porto’s first victory over the Italian side in six attempts. Sergio Conceicao’s side are, however without a victory in their last 13 away games in the Champions League knockouts. Juventus have also been knocked out from five of their last six UCL knockouts after losing the first game. Juventus are missing Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt due to injuries while Rodrigo Bentancur tested positive for COVD-19 and Danilo is suspended. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Transfer News: Swedish Striker Open To Extending Stay At AC Milan.

JUV vs POT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this dream11 fantasy team.

JUV vs POT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) and Wilson Manafa (POT) will be selected as the defenders.

JUV vs POT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Chiesa (JUV), Mateus Uribe (POT), Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Sergio Oliveira (POT) should be picked as the midfielders.

JUV vs POT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Mehdi Taremi (POT) will be three forwards.

JUV vs POT, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Wilson Manafa (POT), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Mateus Uribe (POT), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Sergio Oliveira (POT), Dejan Kulusevski (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Mehdi Taremi (POT).

We will pick Alvaro Morata as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).