Thomas Tuchel became only the second manager after Roberto di Matteo to win a Champions League title with Chelsea and the German boss is set to be rewarded for his achievements as the Blues' hierarchy are set to offer him a new contract. The former PSG boss took over the reins at the London club earlier this year after Frank Lampard was sacked following poor results. Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Sets Unique Record And Joins Elite Company After Defeating Manchester City.

According to a report from Goal, Thomas Tuchel is set for a new contract at Chelsea at least until 2023 after leading the Blues to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday in Porto. The German manager joined the London side, replacing Frank Lampard in January initially on an 18-month contract. Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final: Kai Havertz Goal Wins Blues' First UCL Title Since 2012.

Thomas Tuchel has impressed in his first stint at the London outfit, leading them to a fourth-place finish in the league after taking over with the club being in the ninth position. The German also led the club to a FA Cup final, which they lost to Leicester City before ending the season by winning the biggest trophy on club football.

In his post-match conference, Tuchel hinted that his stay at Chelsea can be extended. ‘I'm not even 100 per cent sure, but maybe I have a new contract now. It can be, my manager said something about it, but I do not know. So let's check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, this was the best moment for a first meeting. Or the worst, because from now on it can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow, speak later, speak tomorrow, and looking forward to this,’ he said.

Thomas Tuchel after leading Chelsea to UCL triumph became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a major cup final. The Blues boss also joined fellow German, Jurgen Klopp, to register wins over the Catalan boss in three consecutive games.

