Manchester City take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 final. Both the teams will be gunning for the glory in the UCL. Chelsea start as slight favourites having won their last two games against Manchester City. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Manchester City vs Chelsea live streaming online and live telecast of UCL final in India then continue reading. Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Final: Kevin de Bruyne, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Other Players to Watch Out in MCI vs CHE UCL Final Match.

Man City vs Chelsea match will witness spectators as well. Meanwhile, this is Manchester City's maiden UCL final. Chelsea, on the other hand, have won the title once in 2012. It was the last time they made it to the final.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020-21 final match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. The match will take place on May 30, 2021 (Saturday mid-night) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Winner Predictions: Who Are the Favourites To Win UCL Trophy?

Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea UCL Final on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India. Fans can also follow the live-action of UCL final on the online platform. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the 2020-21 UCL final online for fans in India.

