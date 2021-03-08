Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the main spark behind AC Milan’s title charge this season and the Swedish striker has hinted that he wants to continue at the club beyond the current campaign. The 39-year-old arrived in Milan in January 2020 on an initial six-month loan deal following his contract with LA Galaxy came to an end and since then has been a talismanic figure but have a few months left on his current deal. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Miss Manchester United Europa League Clash With Thigh Issue.

The former Sweden international, who has scored 16 goals for AC Milan in all competitions this season, is unsure about his future in Milan but has expressed his desire to extend his stay and is welcome to chance to commit to fresh terms with the club. The 39-year-old is currently on the sidelines due to a recent injury. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Responds to LeBron James After LA Lakers Star Criticizes Footballer for ‘Stay Out of Politics’ Jibe.

When asked about his contract at AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic told the Tempo Che Fa TV show on Rai Play: ‘I don’t know, let’s see. If Paolo [Maldini] wants, I am up for it. I wanted to be there [for the Verona game], because I feel too much inside and I missed the team too much. When I spend a day without them, it's like one without my children,’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the leading scorer for AC Milan since his arrival in January 2020 and despite battling injuries this season, has been at the top of the goal-scoring charts. The Swede has netted 14 times in Serie A in as many games with a total tally of 16 strikes in 21 appearances in all competitions while also recording a couple of assists.

AC Milan under Stefano Pioli have once again emerged as a heavyweight in Italian football and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played a crucial part in that. The Rossoneri are involved in a tight title race and currently find themselves three points behind leaders and cross-town rivals Inter Milan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).