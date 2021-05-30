Thomas Tuchel once again got the better of Pep Guardiola and this time on the biggest stage of them all, during a Champions League final. Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the European showpiece event at Estadio do Dragao on Saturday to lift the UCL trophy for the second time in their history and the first time since 2012. With Chelsea’s triumph, the German manager set a few personal records. Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final: Kai Havertz Goal Wins Blues' First UCL Title Since 2012.

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola have faced each other three times this season and on all occasions, it has been the German’s side that has come out on top. And such was the case on Saturday, as Chelsea implemented their game-plan perfectly, limiting Manchester City’s star-studded attacking unit to just one shot on target in the entire game. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner And Other Chelsea Players React After Winning UCL Title.

With Chelsea’s win, Thomas Tuchel became only the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a major cup final. The Catalan manager led the Cityzens to seven straight final wins before losing to the Blues in the club’s first-ever Champions League summit.

Man City's First Final Defeat

Pep Guardiola has contested eight Finals as Man City manager: 🏆 2018 EFL Cup 🏆 2018 Community Shield 🏆 2019 EFL Cup 🏆 2019 FA Cup 🏆 2019 Community Shield 🏆 2020 EFL Cup 🏆 2021 EFL Cup 🥈 2021 UCL Thomas Tuchel dishes out Pep's first L in a City Final. https://t.co/aKHn2E0xyv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 29, 2021

The win was also personal redemption for Thomas Tuchel, who was on the losing end last season as PSG were defeated by Bayern Munich, becoming the third German manager to do so after Jurgen Klopp and Jupp Heynckes.

German Greatness

The last three managers to win the #UCL after losing the final in the previous season: 🇩🇪 Jupp Heynckes 🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp 🇩🇪 Thomas Tuchel It’s a German thing. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cvxHJv6jW0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 29, 2021

Along with these personal milestones, Thomas Tuchel also joined some elite company, as he is only the second man after Jurgen Klopp to beat a Pep Guardiola team on three consecutive occasions with the Liverpool boss achieving the feat in 2018.

Another Milestone

3 - Thomas Tuchel is just the second manager to record three consecutive wins in all competitions against Pep Guardiola (excl. Barcelona B), after fellow German Jürgen Klopp did so in 2018 with Liverpool. Masterminds. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/s8T4xVuGnv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

In the post-match conference, Thomas Tuchel hinted at extending his stay at Chelsea. ‘I'm not even 100 per cent sure, but maybe I have a new contract now. It can be, my manager said something about it, but I do not know. So let's check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch, this was the best moment for a first meeting,’ he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).