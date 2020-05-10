Juventus Forgets to Put Training Pictures of Paulo Dybala, Argentine Reminds Bianconeri With a Tweet

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty)

Paulo Dybala has recovered from coronavirus and has returned to the training session at the Juventus. He was one of the players of Bianconeri who got affected due to the deadly disease. Now, Paulo Dybala made a comeback to training for the club yesterday and was a part of the individual session. Little did he know that his team would forget to post his picture on social media and the Argentine would have to shoot a tweet to remind them that he was a part of the session. So the official account of Juventus keeps posting pictures of the training session as a usual practice. Paulo Dybala Finally Recovers From Coronavirus, Juventus Striker and Serie A Club Confirm the News.

The players like Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado were a part of the pictures posted by the Bianconeri. But to everyone’s surprised Dybala’s snaps were not on the posted on any of the social media accounts of the clubs. Thus even the fans wondered and they posted a couple of tweets asking the team to share Dybala’s snaps. This even surprised the Argentine and he took to social media to remind that he was also a part of the practice session. To which Juventus replied, “Welcome back Paulo.” Check out the tweet below:

Not very long ago did Paulo Dybala talk about how he was missing football and obviously his training with the players of Juventus. The team had informed about Paulo Dybala getting recovered completely on their social media accounts. The Argentine also had posted a picture about his recovery on social media and kept his fans well aware of the same.