Paulo Dybala Finally Recovers From Coronavirus, Juventus Striker and Serie A Club Confirm the News

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Instagram/Paulo Dybala)

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has recovered from coronavirus which was confirmed by the club and the player himself on social media. The Argentine tested positive for COVID-19 in late march and after staying in home-isolation for more than a month is finally in good health again. The 26-year-old was one of the players who didn’t return to training for the Italian club as Serie A are hoping to restart the league soon. Paulo Dybala Confirms Coronavirus Diagnosis, Becomes Third Player From Juventus to Test Positive for COVID-19.

Juventus released an official statement confirming the news. ‘Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.’ Said the club. Paulo Dybala Admits Missing Training With Team Juventus Due to Coronavirus, Argentine Continues his Road to Recovery.

Juventus' Statement

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala posted a celebratory picture on his official Instagram account, saying that he’s finally cured of coronavirus. ‘My face says it all, i’m finaly cured from Covid-19’ the Argentina forward captioned his post.

Paulo Dybala Confirm's the news

Paulo Dybala's Twitter

Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

It was reported last week that Dybala was still positive for coronavirus hence the 26-year-old was not allowed to join his Juventus team-mates for practice. Serie A are hoping to restart the league hence, teams are allowed to return to training under string guidelines. ‘No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. And no entering the locker room.’ Are some of the rules to be followed.

The 26-year-old was the third player after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to have tested positive from the Bianconerri’s. Although the two were asymptomatic, Dybala showed strong symptoms. It is still unclear when the Argentine will return to full training as he might be allowed to rest for a few more days by the club.