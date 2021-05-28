For a few days now, there was a buzz that Andrea Pirlo might lose his job from Juventus. Now the rumours have turned out to be true and Pirlo has been sacked from Juventus after losing the Serie A 2020-21 title. It is said that Massimiliano Allegri will be stepping into the shoes of Pirlo and is quite close to signing the dotted line with the club. Furthermore, Bianconeri is supposed to offer him a four-year-long deal and will be paying him a reported sum of €9 million a season. Andrea Piro Removed As Juventus Manager, Bianconeri Thank Outgoing Coach in an Instagram Post.

A few minutes ago, Juventus took to social media and posted a picture featuring Pirlo. In the caption, they wrote that they had a great stint with the former player of Juventus. The club also recalled the Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia win recently. Along with this, they also remember the massive win against Barcelona in the Champions League 2020-21 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou and of course the one against AC Milan at the San Siro. In the end, they thanked Pirlo for his services.

Talking about team Juventus, they lost the Serie A title for the first time in the last nine years. The team was also ousted from the Champions League 2020-21 in the Round of 16 itself after a humiliating loss against Porto.

