Manchester United have looked to change their ownership for a quite a while now. The owners Glazers are not interested in the project anymore and calling bids to handover the ownership of the famous and historical football club. Amidst this, reports suggest that Elon Musk, Tech billionaire and also the owner of twitter, is interested in buying the club According to sources, Musk is believed to be monitoring the situation closely, and wondering if there is an opportunity at Old Trafford that he should not miss. If an opportunity opens up, a whooping £4.5bn deal is on the cards from him as the deadline day of the bidding approaches fast. Musk, who's fortune stands at £157bn, is one of a select few who can afford them, although he is expected to face competition from parties from Saudi Arabia. Elon Musk Buying Manchester United? Netizens Splash Twitter With Memes After Tesla CEO Says He’s Purchasing Red Devils.

Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United

🚨| @elonmusk is believed to be monitoring Manchester United's situation closely, and wondering if there is an opportunity at Old Trafford that he should not miss. #MUFC [@MikeKeegan_DM] pic.twitter.com/oBMZ8JurmU — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) February 13, 2023

