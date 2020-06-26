Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: League leaders Juventus are at home to Lecce in the Italian Serie A looking to consolidate further, their position at the top. The Bianconeri have managed 66 points from 27 games which is four more than second-placed Lazio. Under the management of Maurizio Sarri, it has not been smooth sailing for the champions who are amidst one of the closest title races in years. But Juventus head into the game on the back of a four game-winning run in the league which is a huge positive. Lecce are struggling in the drop zone and find themselves in need of a string of wins in these stages. Juventus versus Lecce will be telecasted live on Ten 2 from 1:15 AM IST onwards. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Scoring Portuguese Player in Serie A During Bologna vs Juventus 2019-20 Clash.

Danilo picked up his marching orders against Bologna and will not feature in this game for Juventus. With Mattia De Scigilo and Alex Sandro already injured, things look grim for the hosts in the fullback position. Giorgio Chiellini is likely to be deployed in the centre back position with Matthijs De Light playing out wide. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will have to shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibility with Gonzalo Higuain injured. Miralem Pjanic’s time at Juventus is coming to an end but he will continue to start in midfield for the hosts. Bologna 0–2 Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Match Result: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala on Target As Bianconeri’s Make Winning Return.

Gianluca Lapadula will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Lecce and if he fails to turn up, Khouma Babacar will lead the attacking line. Filippo Falco in the playmaker role is Lecce’s link between attack and midfield. Juventus will need to keep an eye on the movements of this dynamic player whose passing skills making him a real threat. Jacopo Petriccione in a sweeper role could have a tough time dealing with the runs of Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

When is Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Lecce clash in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports in the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live-action of Juventus vs Serie A clash, predominantly SonyTen 2.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

As Sony Sports is the official partner of Serie A 2019-20 in India, Juventus vs Lecce clash will be streamed live on OTT platforms such as SonyLiv. Fans can log onto the SonyLiv website or official app to catch the action. Juventus at home will make light work of an out of Lecce who are down on confidence at the moment.

