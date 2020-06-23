Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has looked far from his best since football’s return from Coronavirus suspension, the 35-year-old superstar was still able to break another record during Juventus’ clash against Bologna. Courtesy of his first-half penalty, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner overtook former Fiorentina and AC Milan star to become the highest-scoring Portuguese footballer in Serie A history. The result saw Juventus move four points clear at the top of the table. Bologna 0–2 Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Match Result: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala on Target As Bianconeri’s Make Winning Return.

Cristiano Ronaldo was under immense criticism following his four-game goal drought coming into this match and also faced a lot of backlash after Juventus’ Coppa Italia final defeat against Napoli. But the 35-year-old rose to the occasion as he slotted his 22nd goal of the league season, surpassing his of tally 21 from last campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Terrible Free-Kick Attempt During Bologna vs Juventus Clash in Serie A 2019–20 (Watch Video).

Watch Goal

The Goat 🐐 hit the net again@Cristiano has scored penalty against Bologna pic.twitter.com/YufkkAyiwp — Harun Halane (@HalaneHarun) June 22, 2020

With this strike, the former Real Madrid man registered his 43rd Serie A goal and took over from Rui Costa to become the highest goal-scorer in the league hailing from Portugal. Costa, who played as an attacking midfielder, spent 12 years (1994-2006) in the league but Ronaldo surpassed that record in less than two seasons.

Breaking goal-scoring records is nothing new for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he is also the highest-scoring Portuguese player in Premier League and La Liga history while being the record goal-scorer for Real Madrid. Only Lionel Messi has more goals than Ronaldo in the top flight Spanish football league.

