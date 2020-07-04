With three Serie A wins, Juventus will take on Torino at the Allianz Stadium and play against Torino. Now in this article, we bring you the predicted line-up of the match but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So Juventus and Torino both have had contrasting fortunes. Juventus comes into the match with a stunning win against Geona by 3-1. The match witnessed the excellence of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa who scored one goal each. Whereas Torino enters the match with a loss against Lazio. Juventus Announces 21-Member Squad for their Serie A Match Against Torino, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira & Giorgio Chiellini Out Due to Injury.

The visitor are in the danger of getting relegated as they stand on number 14 of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. The visitors do not have major injury concerns apart from Daniele Baselli who is out for the season with a knee injury. Whereas Maurizio Sarri's men have a few injuries and those players will obviously not feature in the playing XI for the game. The hosts will miss out on the services of Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral have been injured for a while now. Thankfully there have been no fresh injury concerns.

Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Torino: Sirigu; Lyanco, N'Koulou, Bremer; Aina, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, De Silvestri; Belotti, Verdi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).