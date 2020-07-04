Juventus has been in a killer form since the return of Serie A 2019-20. Today the Bianconeri will take on Torino at the Allianz Stadium and ahead of the match, Juventus has declared their 21-member squad for the game. There aren't too many changes in the squad but we have Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira and Giorgio Chiellini continue to stay out of the game. 22-year-old Simone Muratore is the one who made way into the squad. The team has won three of their last games in the Serie A 2019-20 and they would want to continue their winning streak. Cristiano Ronaldo Catches Up on the Race for Golden Boot 2019-20, Lionel Messi Not in Top Five.

Alex Sandro has been out due to a knee injury, whereas Giorgio Chiellini has been away due to a thigh problem. Lastly, Sami Khedira also high thigh injury. On the other hand, Torino has had a terrible time and has lost eight out 10 games and thus spot on number nine of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. the team has been in a poor form and even lost their last four games. Now, let's have a look at the line-up announced by the Bianconeri.

Juventus has been in one of the best forms. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are the key players for the Old Lady. Maurizio Sarri has also been extremely happy about the partnership of the duo. "Something has changed in terms of movements, but they have learned to look for each other more often.

They have realised that by benefiting from each other, both reap the rewards. It's something I have noticed in training too," he said during an interview. the match will begin at 8.45 PM IST.

