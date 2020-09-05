Chelsea confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz for a reported fee of £70 million, making him the second most expensive signing in the club's history. Dubbed as a hybrid of Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack, the young German is an exciting prospect and surely one of the most high-profile signing the Blues have made in recent history. So as yet another attacker looks to make his mark in the famous Blue of Chelsea, here is what the fans can expect from their new German. Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Chelsea Sign Bayer Leverkusen Star on Five-Year Deal.

Kai Havertz joined the Bayer Leverkusen youth academy at the age of just 11 and made his debut for them in 2016, becoming their then youngest ever debutant and the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history. The German international is also the youngest player to make 50 appearances in Bundesliga and over the years has established himself as one of the top players in world football. Timo Werner Completes Transfer to Chelsea: Here's What Blues Can Expect From the German Striker.

Kai Havertz had a brilliant season, helping Bayer Leverkusen to a fifth-place finish in the German league. The 21-year-old became a crucial part of Peter Bosz’s set up as the Dutch manager set his team around the youngster, allowing him to flourish and show off both his creative and goal-scoring sides. So as the German moves away from his boyhood club, here is what Chelsea fans can expect from him.

Goal Contributions

Despite debuting for Bayer Leverkusen at the age of just 17, Kai Havertz has always been a regular source of goals for the German side. In 118 Bundesliga games, the 21-year-old has contributed in over 50 goals, with a majority of it coming in the past two seasons which shows the progress of the German player.

Versatility

Starting his career in the number 10 position, Kai Havertz has evolved himself to be comfortable in playing in any of the positions in the forward line. Though the 21-year-old has found more success playing through the middle, his output as a winger is also extraordinary.

Since the 2016-17 season, the German has a better goals to game ratio from the right-hand side of the attack as compared to the centre, which allows Frank Lampard to play him and Timo Werner in the same line-up.

Conversion Rate

One of the important attributes of Kai Havertz is his ability to convert chances into goals. The 21-year-old has a conversion rate of 20.3, which is higher than any of the current Chelsea winger’s. His tally of 12 goals in Bundesliga exceeds his expected tally (xG) by 2.85, showing his ability to finish off difficult chances.

Forward Play

The centre forwards who have succeeded at Chelsea over the years always had a big frame with great conversion rates. Kai Havertz is already a proven goalscorer, which was seen post lockdown in the Bundesliga and his frame of 6’2” makes him a great target man as well. While his ability with the ball at feet proving as an added benefit.

