Timo Werner Transfer to Chelsea Almost Happening: Here's What Blues Can Expect From the German Striker

Timo Werner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As per recent reports, RB Leipzig star man Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea after the Premier League side have agreed to meet his release clause. The German striker seemingly wanted a move to Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp, but as the Reds were not willing to pay his transfer fee in full, it looks like he will be moving to Stamford Bridge. So in this article, we take a look at what the Blues fans can expect from ‘Turbo’ Timo. Timo Werner to Join Chelsea After Club Agrees to Meet RB Leipzig Striker’s Release Clause.

Timo Werner, who rose through the ranks of VfB Stuttgart, burst on to the scene in his very first season at RB Leipzig, scoring 21 goals in the 2016-17 camping – Leipzig’s first in top fight German league – and helping his side to secure a maiden Champions League berth. The German has continued to improve over the years, and this season has established himself as one of the best striker’s in Europe. Hakim Ziyech Set to Join Chelsea Next Summer.

Timo Werner is enjoying a brilliant campaign, keeping up with the some of the deadliest marksmen in the world and even scoring more league goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 24-year-old striker is third in the race for European Golden Shoe Award, just behind Robert Lewandowski and Ciro Immobile. The German is one of the best forwards at the moment and here is what Chelsea fans can look for in their reported new goal-machine.

Style Of Play

One of Timo Werner’s main quality is his deadly pace which has earned him the nickname ‘Turbo’ Timo. The 24-year-old likes to play on defender’s shoulders, looking to get behind oppositions defence on every opportunity. With Tammy Abraham, being very much a proper number 9, the Blues will have an added dimension to their attack.

Proven Goal-Scorer

One thing that everyone is sure about the striker is his ability in front of the goal. The 24-year-old has scored a total of 31 goals, along with 12 assists in 40 appearances this season. The German has been consistent throughout his spell at Leipzig, only failing to reach the 15-goal mark once his four Bundesliga campaigns, and scoring 20+ goals in two of them.

Link-Up with Hakim Ziyech

One of the things Blues fans will be most excited about is the link-up between Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan international is very well known at Ajax for his dribbling skills and his inch-perfect balls, piercing the opposition back-line. And as Timo Werner loves balls behind opposition defences, their partnership will surely be key to what Chelsea achieve next season.

Suits Frank Lampard's Style

Frank Lampard, who took charge of Chelsea earlier this season, has made his mark as a manager who promotes youth and plays high-intensity football. In the German, the Blues are getting a young forward who is willing to work hard for his team, which fits perfectly into the Englishman’s philosophy. The additional bonus being Werner’s blistering pace and his ability to score loads of goals.