Karim Benzema surely had a lot of explaining to do when his video surfaced online during Real Madrid’s match against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League 2020-21. In the clip, Benzema was seen talking in Spanish with his teammates. The Frenchman was caught saying that Vinicius Junior was playing against them and asked the players to not make a single pass to him. After 45 minutes Junior was sent off the field and the match also ended with a draw. But this video kept on making rounds of the social media. Clearly, the netizens said that all was not well in the Los Blancos camp. Now if reports are to be believed, Benzema has apologised to the 20-year-old Brazilian footballer. Karim Benzema Scores a Stunning Goal During Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Watch Goal Highlights.

On Wednesday, the squad was back to business and the two before heading on to a group were seen having a word with each other. Post having a word with each other, the two were seen training quite normally as if nothing had ever happened. The Frenchman had also responded to the reports on social media. Benzema did not take any names but made sure that his point was put across clearly. He took to Instagram and said, "And while the dogs bark, the number nine ignores it". For now, let's have a look at the video featuring Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema tells Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Jr at half-time during last night’s game between Gladbach & Real Madrid: “Brother don’t play to him. On my mother’s life. He is playing against us.” pic.twitter.com/zmpciQRgAV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2020

Even the stats showed that Benzema did not make a single pass to Junior in the second half of the match. The match ended with a 2-2 draw. The Los Blancos has not won a single game in the UCL 2020 so far.

