Karim Benzema has been in a sublime form since the start of the season. Once again, he has scored against Levante at the Estadio de la Cerámica in the La Liga 2020-21 tie. He netted the goal at the dying minutes of the match and once again impressed the netizens. The video of his goal went viral on social media and was shared further on the Internet. Vinicius Junior scored in the first 20 minutes of the match. Levante stepped into the match with 4-4-2 formation and the visitors had 4-3-3. Real Madrid All-Time Top-5 Goalscorers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Other Highest Scoring Footballers for Los Blancos.

The visitors dominated the match with a stunning possession of 55 per cent whereas the hosts had a 45 per cent domination. The number of fouls committed by Real Madrid was eight as opposed to the hosts who had 14 fouls. Junior scored in the last game against Valladolid and led the team to a 1-0 win when Real Madrid hosted the game. Talking about today, Junior scored once again and then it was Benzema who scored for the team. Check out the video of the goal below:

90'+5' | 0-2 | GOOOOOAAAL GOOOOOOOOOAL GOOOAAL by @Benzema!!! ________________________________ Follow My Account For More Goals @FastGoal5pic.twitter.com/yGBDP6ekXT — Fast Goal (@FastGoal5) October 4, 2020

Real Madrid also praised Benzema for the goal

Real Madrid made 514 passes in the game and Levante completed 424 passes in the match. Sergio Ramos' team did miss out on a few chances to score a goal, but then Benzema scored another one.

