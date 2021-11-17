It has been eight seasons in the Indian Super League and despite showing loads of promise, Kerala Blasters are yet to have their hands on the silverware. This time though, they are aiming to turn that aspiration into a reality with new head coach Ivan Vukomanovic at the helm. Kerala had a very poor outing in ISL 2020-21, finishing 10th with 17 points on the board in 20 games. They had a similar trajectory in the competition last year like SC East Bengal but they were below the Kolkata side due to a poor goal difference. All they can think of now is to put the disappointment of last year aside and focus full throttle to mount a title challenge this season. It definitely would not be easy but it is not impossible. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for

Kerala Blasters would rely a lot on the services of young and rising Indian midfield star Sahal Abdul Samad. They have the squad to finish in the top four but it would be interesting to see where they end up after the first round of fixtures. SC East Bengal Schedule for ISL 2021–22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of the Red and Gold Brigade

Date Match Time Venue November 19, 2021, Friday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 25, 2021, Thursday NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 28, 2021, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 5, 2021, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 12, 2021, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 19, 2021, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 22, 2021, Wednesday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 26, 2021, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium January 2, 2022, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium January 9, 2022, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium

Kerala Blasters would have a big start to the season when they face last year's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan. Next, they take on NorthEast United in their second fixture of the month. The biggest positive for them is that they would have some good gaps between their matches which would help them recuperate and build on as the season progresses.

