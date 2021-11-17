After what can be called a disastrous debut campaign in the Indian Super League, SC East Bengal are back to make a statement and prove why they are considered to be one of the heavyweights in Indian football. The club, led by Robbie Fowler last term managed to finish ninth on the 11-team points table, securing just 17 points from 20 matches, most of which resulted in draws. With just three wins in the season, the Red and Gold Brigade did little to justify their reputation as a top season and although it is understandable that it was their debut season in the ISL, their performance was nothing short of unconvincing and poor. But they are back, having managed to strike a new deal with sponsors Shree Cement and with some smart signings, they look to possess some threat to some of the top sides in the competition. Hyderabad FC Schedule for ISL 2021–22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Manolo Márquez's side

One of their key signings have been goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, whom they got from archrivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Bhattacharya was third in the list of most saves last season with 59 to his name and was awarded the Golden Glove as well. This season, SC East Bengal would be coached by former Real Madrid Castilla coach Jose Manuel Diaz. Another new signing, Daniel Chima Chukwu is one of those key strikers whom SC East Bengal would bank on a lot this season to score goals consistently. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for

Take a Look at Their Schedule Below:

Date Match Time Venue November 21, 2021, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium November 27, 2021, Saturday SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium November 30, 2021, Tuesday, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 3, 2021, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 7, 2021, Tuesday FC Goa vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 12, 2021, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium December 17, 2021, Friday NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 23, 2021, Thursday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 4, Tuesday, 2022 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January, 7, Friday, 2022 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium

SC East Bengal kick off their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 23 but go on to play the Kolkata derby against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Their first-round of fixtures end with a clash against champions Mumbai City FC and by that time, they would expect to find a spot on the top half of the points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).