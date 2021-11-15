Another feisty season of the Indian Super League is fast approaching and the fans of the respective franchise are buzzing with excitement. The ISL has been super successful in bringing up the level of Indian football ever since its inception in 2014. Be it the sponsorship deals, television rights, the social media management or the development of football at the grass root level, this league has ticked all boxes. Another feather in its cap has been the ability to draw foreign players who bring with them their experience of playing in more competitive leagues and help the Indian youngsters. The fans may not see these star foreigners in action in stadium due to the secure bio bubble in place, but will get to watch them play on television. A look at the top five foreigners to watch out for in the ISL 2021/22 season. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 8.

Amir Dervisevic- Former Slovenian international Amir Dervisevic has an important role to play for East Bengal in the coming season. Signed on a one year deal with an option to extend, Dervisevic can play a key role in shoring up Bengal’s midfield this term with his crisp passing range.

Alan Henrique Costa- Bengaluru FC have signed a quality defender in Alan Henrique Costa who has had the fortune of playing for some of the top South American clubs like Internacional in the past. BFC had issues with shipping goals on the counter last season and the presence of this Brazilian defender can help the fix those issues.

Alvaro Vazquez- One of the top signings of this season’s ISL, Alvaro Vazquez has applied his trade in the top leagues of England and Spain. Having turned up Swansea City, Espanyol and Getafe, the 30 year old striker can certainly help Kerala improve their goal scoring statistics.

Airam Cabrera– With Igor Angulo joining Mumbai City FC, Goa have roped in Airam Cabrera as the man to get them the goals this season. The Spanish footballer has hopped between clubs frequently and can certainly fit in a number of system for the Gaurs.

Greg Stewart- Scottish footballer Greg Stewart promises to be a good signing for Jamshedpur FC due to his ability to play at a number of positions in the attacking third. With the club not reaching the playoffs in the previous campaigns, this could be the player that can help the Men of Steel prosper.

