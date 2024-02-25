Inter Miami started well in the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake at home. But they have to remember that the side finished in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season, without Messi playing for most of the part. This term also, the Herons could miss the Argentine talisman in the June-July period with the possibility of Messi playing in Copa America 2024. The side has struggled on the domestic front over the past year. But with the addition of new faces, they look very rejuvenated. Lionel Messi Insists ‘Politics Had Nothing To Do His Absence’ in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI After Fallout in China.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Although the side is yet to play a regular-season game in 2024, they defeated the New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lionel Messi picked up an assist in his first game of the season for Inter Miami last week and has now contributed to 25 goals in such games throughout his MLS career. Inter Miami are yet to record a victory against Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS with the Western Conference side winning the only game between the two sides. Playing at home, LA Galaxy picked up only 24 points from their 17 matches last season and would want to improve on the same.

When is LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Inter Miami in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, February 26th, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will start at 07:00 AM IST. Inter Miami 2–0 Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024: Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez Score As the Herons Win the First Game of Major League Soccer 2024 Season.

Where to Get a Live Telecast of is LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast on MLS 2024 season available in India.

How to Get Live Streaming of LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami on Apple+ App and on Apple TV.

