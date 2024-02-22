The MLS side Inter Miami are off to a very good start for the 2024 Major League Soccer season as they won 2-0 against Real Salt Lake. Robert Taylor went on to break the deadlock and score in the 39th minute of the game to give his side a 1-0 lead. Diego Gomez doubled it late in the 83rd minute of the game to make it 2-0. Inter Miami defended well and maintained a clean sheet. Lionel Messi's goalless drought continues as Argentine failed to score yet again for Inter Miami. ‘What a Night!…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr 2–0 Victory Over Al-Feiha in AFC Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16 Second Leg (See Post)

Inter Miami 2–0 Real Salt Lake

Our first 3️⃣ points of the year #MIAvRSL pic.twitter.com/uIrOeZO6jc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 22, 2024

