Real Madrid look on course to secure their first La Liga title since 2017 as they currently hold a four-point advantage over Barcelona with four games left in the season. Zinedine Zidane’s men moved seven points clear at the top for the time being after their 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. However, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu was not happy with the use of VAR in that game and has slammed the technology. Zinedine Zidane 'Tired' of Referees Favouring Real Madrid Accusations, Says ‘We Deserve More Respect’.

A Sergio Ramos penalty saw Real Madrid secure a crucial win at San Mames but the game was not short of controversy. Los Blancos were offered a penalty past the 70th minute after the referee took assistance from the pitch-side monitor. While many believe Bilbao were unlucky to be denied one themselves in the final minutes. Sergio Ramos Goal Steers Real Madrid Seven Points Clear With 1-0 Win Over Athletic Bilbao, Netizens Praise Centre-Back For Scoring Feat.

Following Barcelona’s game against Villarreal, Bartomeu released a statement in which he accused VAR of favouring their eternal rivals. ‘I watched San Mames match until almost the end of the second half," Bartomeu said after Barca's victory. I feel bad because we have the best league in the world and VAR after coronavirus isn't fair. It has changed some results and always favours the same team.’ He said.

This isn’t the first time, the use of VAR in Spain has come under scrutiny for allegedly giving decisions in favour of the record champions. Since the league’s restart, several debatable calls have benefitted Real Madrid which has seen Zidane’s men overtake Barcelona at the top of the table.

Real Madrid boss Zidane is understandably annoyed with these accusations as he believes that his team deserves more respect for the performances they have put on the pitch. ‘I cannot accept is hearing that we are top of the table because of referees’ decisions. We deserve more respect for what we are doing and I’m tired of people saying we are winning because of referees’ he said.

