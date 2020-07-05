Sergio Ramos took Real Madrid one step closer to a first La Liga title in three seasons a match-winning penalty against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2019-20. The 1-0 win, helped by Ramos’ 73rd-minute spot-kick, took Real seven points clear at the top of the La Luga points table. They are now on 77 points after 34 matches, seven clear of second-placed Barcelona, who travel to Villarreal later in the day. The penalty was Ramos’ fifth goal since the season resumed last month. Zinedine Zidane’s men are now on a seven-match winning streak and the only team in La Liga to win all of their matches since the season resumed. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Would Be Tempted to Join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Says Rivaldo.

Ramos has now scored from the spot in successive games and took his league goal tally for the season to 10. His five goals since the season start are more than any other player, including Lionel Messi, in La Liga. It was Ramos’ 20th successive goal from the spot, the number increases to 22 when penalty shootouts are included. he is also the first defender in La Liga in over a decade to score 10 or more goals in a single campaign.

Too Fine to Be a Defender

Sergio Ramos has now scored over 120 career goals. Too fine to be a defender ! #HalaMadrid #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/MnX0VWSWOw — Ozzy Okonkwo - (🏡) (@ozzyfire06_) July 5, 2020

The G.O.A.T

How to Score Goals As a Defender

Ramos is the greatest defender of all time. Real Madrid fans are lucky to have him... pic.twitter.com/SG1eQNjF4r — Celebrities Buzz (@CelebritiesBuz) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos Steers Real Madrid Home

With a penalty goal From Ramos, Real Madrid goes 7 points ahead of their el-clasico rivals.#HalaMadrid #AthleticRealMadrid #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/k0h8E6zc13 — Prateek Goutam (@prag_7) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos Only Defender to Score 10 or More Goals in Over a Decade

Sergio Ramos is the only defender in the last decade to score 10 goals in a single La Liga season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zT9flsDmPy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2020

Ramos Has Now Scored More Than Lionel Messi

So ever since the session presumed Ramos has scored more goals than Messi. Remind me why I stan#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/bwVUq6O4cQ — Zim's Own Titan 🇿🇼🔱 (@yogalsimple) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos in Company of Legends

Ramos is the first defender to score 10 goals or more in the same LaLiga season in 14 years! And with more goals than Zidane, Xavi and Figo! pic.twitter.com/W4WdaCnBrC — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 5, 2020

With Madrid finding it difficult to break the deadlock, Marcelo went down in the Bilbao penalty box after being fouled by Dani Garcia and although the referee initially waved play-on, he pointed to the spot after consulting the VAR assistant.

Ramos then stepped up and sent Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon the wrong way to put Madrid 1-0 ahead. The goal proved enough to send Madrid seven points clear at the top and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).