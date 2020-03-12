LAK vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for LASK vs Manchester United Round of 16 Football Match

Manchester United Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images

Manchester United will hope to extend their 10-match winning run when they travel to Austria to face LASK in the 1st leg of Europa League 2019-20 round of 16 clash. United thrashed Club Brugge 6-1 over both legs in the UEL 2019-20 round of 32 and has not lost any in their last 10 matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Manchester City 2-0 at home in their last fixture to lighten up their chances of playing Champions League football next season and will be eager to continue that form against the Austrian Bundesliga leaders. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build the right playing XI for the LAK vs MUN 2019-20 EUL round of 16 1st leg match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Feels Fans’ Love as Manchester United Complete Derby Double Over Manchester City.

LASK edged Mattersburg 0-1 in their last league match to overcome the defeat to Red Bull Salzburg but have lost just once in nine games, which includes the sensational 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the previous round of the Europa League. Valerien Ismaeel-led side are already missing key midfielders Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann through injuries while defenders Petar Filipovic and Philipp Wiesinger are also suspended for the 1st leg at home. United, on the other, continue to be without Paul Pogba, who is yet to regain full fitness following a long-term injury while Marcus Rashford is still out. LASK vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Live Telecast & Online Live Streaming Details.

LASK vs Manchester United, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

LASK vs Manchester United, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Eric Bailey (MUN) and Reinhold Ranftl (LAK) would be the three defenders.

LASK vs Manchester United, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN) has brought the wind of change at United ever since arriving from Sporting CP in the winter transfer window. He is a must pick in the Dream11 playing XI and should also be made the captain of this fantasy team. Juan Mata (MUN), Dominik Frieser (LAK) and Rene Renner (LAK) would be the other midfielders.

LASK vs Manchester United, Europa League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mason Greenwood (MUN) has been United’s most productive player in this season’s 2019-20 Europa League with four goals and is expected to start after sitting of the team’s previous two games. Odion Ighalo (MUN) scored in his first-ever Europa League appearance at home and will be the other forward. The United pair will be joined by LASK striker Marko Raguz (LAK). Raguz scored all three goals against AZ Alkmaar and can be appointed the vice-captain.

Despite their good run of games in recent times, United will do well to remember that their form on the road have not been so good. In four Europa League away games this season that have won two and drew and lost one each, which includes the insipid display in Belgium in which Anthony Martial’s 36th-minute strike helped them to 1-1 draw before the 5-0 rout of Club Brugge at home.