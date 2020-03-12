LASK vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch LAK vs MUN Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

LASK vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast: Next up for Manchester United in the Europa League is Austrian club LASK who host them in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Red Devils are high on confidence with their recent win over city rivals Manchester City. Manchester United currently find themselves on a ten-game unbeaten run in all competition which is brilliant news for the fans as they reach the business end of the season. Opponents LASK have been one of the surprise packages this season with quality performances against top European sides. They will be confident about playing the Red Devils at home though it is being played behind closed door due to the Coronavirus threat. South America Asks FIFA to Delay World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in Qatar Because of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Philipp Wiesinger and Petar Filipovic are suspended for the contest which is a huge blow for LASK heading into the contest. To make matters worse, injuries to Marvin Potzmann and Husein Balic rules them out as well. Dominik Frieser on the flank is integral to the side with LASK 3-4-3 formation with two defensive midfielders in James Holland and Peter Michori. The duo have the all-important job of marking Bruno Fernandes and Fred, the two most influential players of Manchester United.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have not travelled with the Manchester United team to Austria owing to injuries. Odion Ighalo and Axel Tuanzebe are the likely replacement for the duo and are more than capable of filling the void. Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood should start alongside Scott McTominay who will replace Nemanja Matic. The man who makes the Red Devils tick, Bruno Fernandes should slot in as the playmaker.

When is LASK vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16 encounter between LASK and Manchester United will be played at the Linzer Stadion. The LAK vs MUN match is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 12, 2020 (Thursday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of LASK vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live telecast of LASK vs Manchester United Europa League 2019-20 round of 16 clash is available on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of EUL 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the live action of LAK vs MUN match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of LASK vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the LASK vs Manchester United for its online fans in India. This is the first-ever encounter between the two clubs and also the first time LASK face an English club. With the Red Devils in fine form, they should make light work of the hosts in the first leg.