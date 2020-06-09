Lautaro Martinez Joining Lionel Messi at Barcelona Will Be Beneficial for Argentina, Claims National Team Assistant Coach Roberto Ayala

Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window as the Catalan giants see his as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez. And according to Argentina’s current assistant coach Roberto Ayala, if this transfer happens, the 22-year-old will be able to link up with Lionel Messi and that partnership could be fruitful for La Albiceleste along with Barcelona. Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Wants Young Striker to Partner Messi at Barcelona.

The Argentina national team has not won a major trophy since 1993, although coming close on several occasions, being on the losing end at the 2014 World Cup, 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals. Ayala thinks that this drought could end if the two players link-up with each other at Camp Nou. Inter Milan Sporting Director Insists Argentina Striker Not for Sale Amid Barcelona Interest.

‘The more matches they play together, the more they can get to know each other, it can be an advantage [for Argentina],’ Ayala told Ole. ‘But we will have to see if Lautaro plays for Barcelona or not because we can't forget [Luis] Suarez is there. We will see. It's an important decision Lautaro will have to make. Whatever he decides you have to respect because he's managing his career.’ He added.

‘The more chances of them playing together, the more they're going to understand each other. "Lautaro is in a very important club at the moment and scoring goals in Italy is not easy. At Inter he's grown a lot and learned to earn his place. Inter trust in him a lot, his coach is empowering him, he found a partnership that complements him very well’ Ayala continued.

This year’s Copa America has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is most likely to be played sometime next year. Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 16 goals for Inter Milan this season, has reportedly agreed a personal deal with Barcelona is on his way to Camp Nou.