Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Wants Young Striker to Partner Messi at Barcelona, Says Will Make Him ‘Better Player’

Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amidst the growing news that Barcelona and Inter Milan finally see with the same eyes and have agreed for Lautaro Martinez’s transfer to the Catalan giants, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have spoken his opinion on the possibility on both the national teammates playing together at Barcelona and why playing alongside Messi will only make Martinez a better player. The 22-year-old has emerged as a prime target for the La Liga leaders this summer, who see him as a perfect replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez at the club. Inter Milan Sporting Director Insists Argentina Striker Not for Sale Amid Barcelona Interest.

"If he plays with Messi he will be better, no doubt. Beyond that, he will have to fight for his position as he did in Inter," Scaloni was quoted by Goal as telling TyC Sports. "We have to be calm. If he changes clubs, maybe he does not have to be the undisputed starter, and it will not affect us, as long as he has a number of minutes that allows him to be in form. He has a huge future but still has a lot to give,” the Argentina boss added. Lautaro Martinez Advised By Luis Suarez to Stay At Inter Milan Amid Barcelona Links.

Martinez, who scored 16 goals in 31 matches, including 11 in Serie A, this season before the season froze, has been on the target list of several top European clubs but Barcelona have been the most insistent on signing him from Inter Milan and have already made several offers for the young striker but most have been rejected by the Italian club. San Siro have been adamant that if Barcelona are to sign Martinez this summer that have to pay his release clause of €111 million, which will be active from July 1 to July 15.

But despite Inter’s reluctance to sell the promising striker former club president, Massimo Moratti has hinted that that Italian club might not be able to stop if Martinez is keen to leave. "You can't hold someone who has the idea of ​​being somewhere else. That would put him in a position to remain involuntarily or, in any case with a different impulse, in the same place."

Meanwhile, both La Liga and Serie A are set to resume the 2019-20 season with La Liga beginning on June 12 and Serie A beginning eight days later. Barcelona led the La Liga points table at the time of the halt, while Inter Milan were ranked third behind Juventus and Lazio in the Serie A standings.