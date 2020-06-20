Timo Werner and Erling Haaland Will Face Each Other in RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

RB Leipzig will eye a win to secure the Champions League berth for next season when they host Borussia Dortmund in the 2019-20 Bundesliga on Saturday. Leipzig are currently a win away from securing their spot in European football next season. A draw in each of their remaining two matches will also secure the spot for Julian Nagelsmann’s side but they will want to confirm the place with a straight win over Dortmund, who lost to Mainz in their previous match. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the right team for the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2019-20 match, should scroll below.

Dortmund have already secured a top-four finish this season but must still fight for the league runner-ups position. With Bayern Munich clinching their record eighth straight Bundesliga title, Dortmund have left to fight for the second place, which took a major jolt with a 0-2 defeat to 15th places Mainz midweek. Lucien Favre’s side will miss a host of players through injury, which includes defender Manuel Akanji, midfielders Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Captain Marco Reus is still a major doubt while Achraf Hakimi is suspended. Leipzig also have their own injury list to worry about. Forward Yussuf Poulsen and midfielder Hannes Wolf are out with ankle strains while Konrad Laimer is unwell and defender Ethan Ampadu is doubtful with a back problem.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki (DOR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mats Hummers (DOR), Ethan Ampadu (LEP), Lukas Klostermann (LEP) and Lukasz Piszczek (DOR) will be the defenders.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Dani Olmo (LEP), Emre Can (DOR) and Christopher Nkunku (LEP) can be selected as the midfielders.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forward line will be led by Jadon Sancho (DOR), Timo Werner (LEP) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR), Mats Hummers (DOR), Ethan Ampadu (LEP), Lukas Klostermann (LEP), Lukasz Piszczek (DOR), Dani Olmo (LEP), Emre Can (DOR), Christopher Nkunku (LEP), Jadon Sancho (DOR), Timo Werner (LEP) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

Erling-Braut Haaland (DOR) returned from injury and started the last match but couldn’t get on the score sheet. He will be eager to score against Leipzig. Haaland should be made the captain for this fantasy team while his opposite number Timo Werner (LEP) will be appointed the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).