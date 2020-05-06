Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms, Submit €40 Million Bid to Manchester City

Leroy Sane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are close to securing their top transfer priority for next season as according to reports from Germany, the Bundesliga champions have agreed personal terms with Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. The winger was linked with the Bavarian club last summer, but a move couldn’t materialize after City refused to let him go. However, after spending almost the entirety of this season on sidelines due to injury, the Premier League team might be forced to let him go.’ Kevin De Bruyne Hints at Manchester City Exit if Two-Year Champions League Ban Is Upheld.

As per reports from Sport Bild, Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane have agreed on a five-year contract. With personal terms with the German winger sorted out, the Bavarians have moved to negotiate with Manchester City. Thomas Muller Extends Stay at Bayern Munich Until 2023.

It is understood that Bayern Munich have offered the Premier League side €40 million for the 24-year-old which is significantly lower than the €100 million price tag put on him by City last summer. It is also reported that the Bundesliga side are willing to increase their bid and could offer as high as €60 million for the player.

Manchester City might be forced to sell the dynamic winger for less than the asking price due to the financial effect of coronavirus pandemic. However, Bayern also believe that the player’s desire to leave the club might also play a big role in putting pressure on City to let him go.

Leroy Sane was one of the most important players for Manchester City in their last two Premier League title wins but the German’s season has been curtailed due to injuries. The winger has only managed one game this campaign of the English champions which came in the Community Shield match against Liverpool.