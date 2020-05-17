Leroy Sane Transfer News Update: ‘Big Mistake’ to Leave Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for Bayern, Owen Hargreaves Warns German Winger

Manchester City's Leroy Sane Hugs Pep Guardiola (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been warned by former Bayern Munich and City footballer Own Hargreaves that he will be making a ‘big mistake’ if he decided to leave the Premier League at this stage. Sane, whose contract at the Etihad expires next summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the German heavyweights and has also reportedly refused to negotiate a contract extension with City. But according to Hargreaves, the 24-year-old will be making a ‘big mistake’ if he decides to leave City with Pep Guardiola still at the helm. Sane hasn’t featured at all for City this season after hurting his knee in the Community Shield final against Liverpool. Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms, Submit €40 Million Bid to Manchester City.

He was heading towards securing a deal with the Bundesliga champions last summer but the knee injury, which ruled Sane out for a major part of the season, saw the Bavarians lower their interest. Difficulty in persuading City to sell the winger under £90 million also played against their hands. But with Sane regaining full fitness after undergoing surgery to heal the anterior cruciate ligament problem on his right knee, Bayern has once again come calling. Manchester City Willing to Sell Leroy Sane Amid Bayern Munich Interest.

“Bayern Munich is such a big draw for any German player, so if Sane wants to go back home and has the opportunity to play for the biggest team in Germany then I can understand that," Hargreaves, who won four league trophies and a Champions League with Bayern among other titles, was quoted as saying by Express.co.uk. "But, let's be honest, football-wise it doesn't get better than Manchester City. To leave City and the football they play under Pep Guardiola is a tough decision.

“Maybe it will be a lifestyle choice. Does Leroy want to live closer to home? I think Sane wants to be the best he can be – and if you have the best manager in the game then,” Hargreaves added. The former Manchester United and City midfielder also added that Guardiola has already transformed Raheem Sterling from an erratic yet promising wing-forward to one of the world’s best and could do the same with Sane.

“I remember interviewing Leroy and he said that the attention to detail Pep gives you is something else. Just look at Raheem Sterling. All players have talent, but Pep maximises it. Once you've had a manager who gives you that, it's hard to go backwards.”

Sane joined City from Schalke for £47 million in 2016 and has already scored 39 goals in addition to his 45 assists for just three seasons. He won the PFA Young Player of the Season award in 2017/18 and has already two Premier League titles with City. "Leroy's ability is unique and quite exceptional," Hargreaves said.

“He can play in multiple positions along the front line and he's had that Pep schooling after coming to England at such a young age. If I was running a football club then Leroy Sane would be one of the first players I'd sign. I think he has that ability to grow even more as a player. There is no stopping him. He could reach any level.”