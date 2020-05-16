Leroy Sane Transfer News Update: Manchester City Willing to Sell Winger Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Leroy Sane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have received a huge boost in their pursuit of German winger Leroy Sane as Manchester City are ready to sell the winger according to recent reports. The 24-year-old has found game time hard to come by due to injuries and is now looking for a new challenge. Sane was linked with a move to the Bavarian club in the summer, but a move didn’t materialize as City were not keen on letting him go at that time. Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms, Submit €40 Million Bid to Manchester City.

According to report from the Evening Standard, Manchester City are prepared to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich if the German forward does not agree to a new contract with the Premier League champions. Kevin De Bruyne Hints at Manchester City Exit if Two-Year Champions League Ban Is Upheld.

Earlier it was reported that the German champions have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old and are ready to submit a bid of €40 million for the winger. However, Manchester City denied any suggestions of selling the forward for a price lower than his asking fee of €100 million and would be happy to let him run out of the contract.

Leroy Sane is entering his final 12 months of the contract and is reluctant to sign a new deal with the English club. This may force Manchester City to sell the winger for a lower price. The financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic might also play a huge role in the Premier League champions selling the player.

The German was one of the most important players for Manchester City in their last two Premier League title wins, however, the forward’s current season has been curtailed with injuries. The winger has only managed one game this campaign which came in the Community Shield match against Liverpool.