Born on June 24, 1987, Lionel Messi is labelled as one of the Greatest Footballers of all time. Winning six Ballon d'Or gongs, Messi has surely stamped his authority over every aspect of the game. He has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he has won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. Leo developed a passion for the game at a very young age. In fact, his first contract was drafted on tissue paper. On his birthday, let's have a look at the five unbreakable records by the Argentine. Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Contract Extension Set To Be Announced This Week: Reports.

Most Number of Hat-Tricks in La Liga:

Lionel Messi has scored the most hat-tricks in La Liga so far. The Argentine captain has netted 36 hat-tricks so far in La Liga and with the kind of form that Messi has currently, he is only here to score more hat-tricks.

Most Goals in La Liga

Apart from the most hat-tricks, Messi also holds the record for the most number of goals in La Liga. He tops the list of the highest number of goals scored in La Lia with 474 goals.

Most assists in La Liga

The six-time Ballon d'Or Award winner also has the most assists in La Liga. The Argentine has 192 assists so far in the history of the game. This itself tells us about the greatness of Messi.

All-time leading scorer for Barcelona: Lionel Messi has spent all his life in Barcelona. He has also become the all-time leading scorer for Barcelona with 709 goals across all competitions. No other player has even breached the 250-goal mark.

Youngest player to win 4 Ballon d'Or awards Messi is the youngest player to win four Ballon d'Or awards. The Argentine was only 25 years, 6 months and 15 days old when he lifted his fourth Ballon d’Or award.

For now, Messi is currently playing Copa America 2021 in order to add one more trophy. on the occasion of his birthday, we wish the Argentine captain on this day.

