Lionel Messi Could Achieve This Milestone if Barcelona Wins Against Leganes in Copa del Rey 2019/20 Match

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi does not chase records instead it is the other way round. Now here’s another feat that Messi could get only if Barcelona gets past Leganes in the second round of the Copa del Rey 2019-20. If the Catalan Giants manage to win this game, Messi will amass 500 victories for the club. Messi made a debut for Barcelona on a high note as they won against Espanyol in 2004. As of now, he has won 499 wins from 709 matches for Barcelona. If the Catalan Giants win the game today, Messi would have a winning ratio of 70.42 per cent in official FCB games. Barcelona vs Leganes Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Live Telecast of Copa del Rey 2019-20 on TV in IST & Free Football Score Updates.

The match will be hosted at the Camp Nou which is obviously the favourite hunting ground for team Barcelona. The team suffered from a humiliating defeat against Valencia and were humbled by 2-0. This would be an ideal opportunity for Lionel Messi and men to get back on a winning track. A while ago, the team has declared the squad for the upcoming match for the knock out match. Check it out below:

The 1️⃣8️⃣ for today’s Copa del Rey last 16 knockout clash with @CDLeganes_en at Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/CAEXkOpoyc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2020

Ahead of the match, the team was seen sweating it out for the knock-out tie. Check out the video below:

The team has selected 18 members for the match. Riqui Puig out of the squad and Luis Suárez, Neto and Ousmane Dembélé will already miss out on the match due to an injury. The match will begin at 11.30 PM IST.