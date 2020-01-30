Barcelona vs Leganes Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Live Telecast of Copa del Rey 2019-20 on TV in IST & Free Football Score Updates

Barcelona (Photo Credits: @FCBarcelona)

Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Leganes: New Barcelona coach Quique Setien saw his team lose for the first time in his reign when they were outplayed 2-0 by Valencia. Setien will be a man under considerable pressure when Barcelona play host to Leganes in the Round of 16 in Copa del Rey 2019-20. With the new format in place in this competition, the tie is a single leg one, and that means Setien might opt for big names rather than give youngsters a chance. With so many important games coming up for Barcelona in the upcoming weeks, it is important that the Catalonians find their rhythm quickly. Leganes are 19th on the La Liga points table and will do well to come out of the relegation scrap unscathed. Zaragoza 0-4 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Result: Dominant Display Takes Los Blancos into Quarter-Finals.

Barcelona head in to the contest with usual absentees in Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Neto. The ability of Antoine Griezmann to be a target man has been questioned in the past few weeks and the Frenchman might have to tweak his game a bit. Lionel Messi will start in the playmaker role with Ansu Fati deployed on the wings. Ivan Rakitic might start despite reports of him leaving the club. The Croatian international will be joined by youngster Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Leganes have no real injury concern ahead of the trip to Nou Camp. The visitors will try and stay compact against a technically superior Barcelona team. Martin Brathwaite and Guido Carrillo are the two forwards in the team, and they will need playmakers like Recio to set them up well. Dimitris Siovas in defence is a fiery character, and he will have an important role to play against Lionel Messi.

When is Barcelona vs Leganes, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Copa del Rey round of 16 clash between Barcelona and Leganes January will be played on January 30, 2020 (Thursday), with kick-off time being 11:30 pm IST. The match will be held at Camp Nou.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Leganes, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

Barcelona vs Leganes round of 16 match in the Copa del Rey is unlikely to be broadcast live on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the tournament. So, stop surfing your sports channels!

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Leganes, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

There won't be any free live streaming of Barcelona vs Leganes match in the Copa del Rey 2019-20. However, fans can check the team’s official Facebook page for any possible live streaming online. Barcelona should bounce back in style against a struggling outfit like Leganes, and the hosts should score a few in this tie.