Lionel Messi has piled praise onto his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe while calling him 'beast.' The French forward has already won the 2018 World Cup title and is due to feature in the 2022 Qatar World Cup starting from November this year. The 23-year-old attacker is the shining light of the French forward line who has been impressive this season for PSG also. Mbappe is in the limelight ahead of the winter global event as his nation is once again one of the favourites to win the trophy in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has admired the talent of Mbappe while heaping praise on his contribution towards PSG. "Kylian is a different player. He's a beast, he's very strong one-on-one, he finds space and he's very quick, Messi told TUDN. The Argentine maestro also stressed that Mbappe is a complete player and has the potential to be one of the best in coming years. " He can score a lot of goals, he's a very complete player,' Messi added.

PSG have started their Ligue 1 season in style as they currently hold the top spot in the points table. The attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been clinical on the pitch, helping the French giants achieve success in the European competition also. But, this success has been clouded somewhat due to the rift between Neymar and the French star who were engaged in an argument on the pitch in July.