Amid the chaos of the European Super League, Barcelona is preparing for their game against Getafe which will be held at Camp Nou. The Catalan Giants have been criticised widely for their association with the league. The FIFA, UEFA and others had said that the players participating in the league will be barred from both the bodies. In fact, Barcelona had tweeted by calling itself the founding member of the European Super League. Ahead of the game, Barcelona has announced a 23-member squad for the game and Lionel Messi has been included in the team. After Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Cadiz last evening, they have topped the La Liga 2021 points table. Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid tops the table with 70 points in their kitty. Pressure will be on Barcelona to keep up with the title hopes. They are currently placed on number four of the La Liga table. The team has 65 points from 30 games and a win here would mean that they will be placed on number three with 68 points. The team just won the Copa del Rey trophy and would be expecting to win the trophy. Gerard Pique could make a comeback into the squad after an injury.

Now let's have a look at the squad announced by Barcelona:

Now let's have a look at the predicted XI:

Barcelona Probable Lineup (3-5-2): ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, de Jong, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Getafe Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Soria; Suarez, Djene, Timor, Olivera; Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Unal, Mata

Barcelona could step into the match with a 3-5-2 formation whereas the visitors will step into the match with a 4-4-2 formation. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

