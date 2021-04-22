Barcelona will take on Getafe in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on April 22, 2021 (late Thursday night). Barcelona are chasing the title while Getafe are looking to steer clear of the drop zone as the teams meet. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga live streaming can scroll down below for more details. BAR vs GEF Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Barcelona are once again playing catch up with both the Madrid sides in the La Liga title race and will look to cut the gap at the expense of another team from the capital side, who themselves are in a poor run of form and in dire need of results. Getafe are winless in their last five league games and are lingering just above the relegation zone while Barcelona, who are fresh off the Copa del Rey title triumph will be aiming of bouncing back from El Clasico defeat and get back to winning ways in the league.

When is Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Getafe match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium. The match will take place on April 23, 2021 (Friday) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Getafe match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Getafe for free.

