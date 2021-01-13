Lionel Messi has been crowned as the Playmaker of the Decade by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). The Argentine has 174 points to his credits and tops the table. The numbers are based on the yearly ranking system. Messi’s former teammate Andres Iniesta has also made it to the list with 127 points in his kitty. His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make it to the list owing to a fewer number of assists so far in his career. Ronaldo has 222 career assists and this was surely not enough to make it to the list. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Mesut Ozil Weighs in on The Debate, Gives his Verdict!

Lionel Messi was in the news for breaking Pele's record of scoring the most number of goals for a club. Whereas, Ronaldo also grabbed headlines for breaking Pele all-time record of scoring the highest number of goals. Currently, Ronaldo is the joint-highest scorer in the history of football. The Portugal star has scored 759 goals. Apart from Iniesta and Messi, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has also made it to the list. He has 103 points in his kitty. Check out the full list below:

1. Lionel Messi - 174 points

2. Andres Iniesta - 127 points

3. Luka Modric - 113 points . Kevin De Bruyne - 103 points 5. Toni Kroos - 90 points 6. Eden Hazard - 77 points 7. Neymar - 71 points 8. Mesut Ozil - 69 points 9. Andrea Pirlo - 63 points 10. Yaya Toure - 60 points 11. Xavi Hernandez - 55 points 12. Cristiano Ronaldo - 54 points 13. David Silva - 52 points 14. James Rodriguez - 42 points 15. Bastian Schweinsteiger - 40 points 16. Christian Eriksen - 38 points 17. Riyad Mahrez - 38 points 18. Paul Pogba - 35 points 19. Thiago Alcantara - 33 points 20. Isco - 25 points Cristiano Ronaldo will be next seen in the match against Geona in the Coppa Italia, whereas Lionel Messi will battle it out in the game against Real Sociedad. This will be the Super Copa game.

