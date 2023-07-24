Lionel Messi made legions of his fans all over the world overjoyed and ecstatic with his thunderous debut for Inter Miami. The Argentine maestro showed once again why he was regarded as one of the best-ever football players with a trademark free-kick from his gifted left foot that saw his new club clinch a victory in the dying stages of the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul. A lot of eyeballs were on Messi’s debut after he had announced his move to the MLS following his departure from PSG. And fans, especially those who were present at the DRV PNK Stadium, will never forget the ending of the match as Inter Miami bagged a win after more than a month. The David Beckham co-owned club have had a tough time so far but don’t fear Inter Miami fans! The G.O.A.T is here! Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

Ever since Messi announced his move to the MLS, fans have been looking forward to having pictures of him in his new club jersey. They were made to wait as Messi was officially unveiled as an Inter Miami player after nearly a month of him announcing the move. And after his electrifying debut, much-awaited pictures of Messi in his Inter Miami jersey have gone viral on social media. Messi as a matter of fact, himself took to social media to share some sensational snaps of him in action for Inter Miami, right from the time he took the field till when he scored the goal that handed Inter Miami the win. Messi was also pictured in Inter Miami’s training kit, with those pictures also surfacing and going viral on the internet. As is the case with popular sportspersons, fans have this craze of collecting and using their pictures as wallpapers for their desktops, tablets, mobile phones and other devices. Messi is no exception and, in this article, we take a look at some of Lionel Messi’s best pictures in Inter Miami jersey, which are wallpaper material for sure! 808 Goats! Lays Pays Unique Tribute to ‘G.O.A.T’ Lionel Messi After Argentina Star’s Goal on Inter Miami Debut (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Inter Miami HD Image

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi HD Wallpaper Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Wallpaper HD

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Messi Inter Miami HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Jersey HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Messi Inter Miami HD Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi HD Desktop Wallpaper Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Jersey HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Inter Miami Lionel Messi HD Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Training Jersey HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Messi HD Wallpaper Desktop

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Training Kit HD Desktop Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Inter Miami Lionel Messi HD Pic

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Desktop Wallpaper HD Inter Miami Training

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Signing HD Desktop Wallpaper

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Instagram @leomessi)

Messi Celebrates in Inter Miami Jersey HD Desktop

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @InterMiamiCF)

With the start he has had at Inter Miami, things are only going to get better for him! The maestro, as they know him, has been in terrific form, especially since winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and if this is the final chapter of his storied club football career, it is going to be one memorable one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).