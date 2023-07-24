808 Goats! That's how Lays paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina star scored a free-kick goal on his debut for Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was picked as a substitute and his goal in the dying stages of the match helped Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023. The goal was Messi's 808th as a professional player. Lays, in a special tribute, gathered 808 little goats and got them to stand in the way to form Messi's face. The video of this advertisement has gone viral on social media. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

Lays' Tribute for Lionel Messi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)