Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end on Wednesday (June 30) and in the meantime his new possible contract is ready the Argentine footballer will become a free agent. Various reports indicate that Messi is set for a new Barcelona contract which sees his stay extend for two years. However, nothing substantial has been reported regarding it. For the uninitiated, Messi was drafted into Barcelona in 2004 and since then he has been part of the Catalan’s. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Can Argentine Renew With Barcelona After His Contract Expires?

If Messi and Barcelona fail to reach any agreement, the 34-year-old will become a free agent. Earlier, Messi wanted to leave Barcelona at the end of 2019-20 season but his request was turned down and he stayed at Camp Nou for another season. Lionel Messi’s Contract With Barcelona Expires Today, Is This His Last Day With the Catalans?.

Now with things currently unclear, Messi’s future at Barcelona remains doubtful. Amid reports of possible new Barcelona contact on its way, it must be noted that as per transfer speculation Manchester City and PSG were interested in signing Messi.

Meanwhile, the Argentine is on national duty currently for Copa America 2021. Argentina have made it to the quarterfinals and will face Ecuador on July 04.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).