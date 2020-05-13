Lionel Messi Sports Clean-Shaven Look While Training With Barcelona Ahead of Possible La Liga Return (View Pics)

Lionel Messi New Look (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

With La Liga hoping to resume the season next month, FC Barcelona players have returned to training. All the players are required to do individual workout sessions as per the government protocols until team sessions are allowed. Barcelona’s star man Lionel Messi has also returned to training, and for the delight of his fans was seen sporting a new look. The Argentine shaved-off his beard, which has been a staple for him in recent years. Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique Wants More Time for Recovery, Deems June 12 Too Early for La Liga Return.

For the last few years, Barcelona faithful have been accustomed to seeing their star player with a well-maintained beard. However, the 32-year-old surprised his fans around the world when he turned up for the training sessions with the team with a clean shaved look. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

New Look

GOAT

When the 🐐 trains alone. pic.twitter.com/6afSNH0Fey — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2020

Lionel Messi's New Look

Earlier last week, when Lionel Messi arrived for the mandatory coronavirus tests at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, clubs training cum medical facility, he was seen in his traditional bearded look. But Barcelona fans seem happy with the Argentine’s new appearance as they think that he is completely prepared for the season to restart.

Went Few Years Back

📸 - Is it me or does Messi look like he went a few years back in time this quarantine? Not complaining though. pic.twitter.com/58LKQDtD8g — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 12, 2020

It's Over

Messi looks like a 10 year older version of his 10/11 self. It’s over, folks. pic.twitter.com/dPLNttFf9C — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) May 12, 2020

Speaking of Lionel Messi’s season so far, The Argentina man has been involved in 40 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, despite missing a couple of months due to injury. Barcelona are first in La Liga and have a two-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.