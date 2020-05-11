Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique Wants More Time for Recovery, Deems June 12 Too Early for La Liga Return

Gerard Pique (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suggested that he would like to see players given more time before La Liga 2019-20 season resumes. Pique’s comments comes after La Liga president Javier Tebas said publicly that he would like to see the season up and running by June 12. Pique, however, mentioned that players will need more time to recover after staying out of action for such a long period. “If I can contribute my opinion, a few more days wouldn't hurt us,” the Barcelona defender said while talking about La Liga’s decision to resume season despite the increase in coronavirus cases. Barcelona Return to Training as La Liga Eyes Restart.

"I understand La Liga's interest in finishing the season because there's a lot at stake. Despite being leaders, it would be quite ugly to win [the league] that way," Pique was quoted by Goal.com as telling Movistar. "I have heard Javier talk about playing again on the 12th... We've spent a lot of time out of action and we have to keep in mind we need to be well prepared to avoid the risk of injuries. If I can contribute my opinion, a few more days wouldn't hurt us.” Spain's Five Players From Top Two Leagues Test Positive for Coronavirus, La Liga Confirm.

La Liga has already given permission for players to resume training as part of the phase O in gradually easing the stringent COVID-19 measures. According to the league’s guidelines players will have to first undergo coronavirus tests and only after the reports arrive will they will be allowed to train. In phase O – the first of four phases – players will train individually and not more than six players can be in the pitch at the same time. La Liga Return Date Revealed by Leganes Manager Javier Aguirre.

In the next phase, players will be allowed to train in small numbers before they can train together as one group. Meanwhile, during all the phases players will have to arrive at the club training base wearing their training kits and will also be given kits for the next day when they end a day’s practice.

Pique also said that while it is hard to train away from the entire group and not meet teammates as they would have under normal circumstances, it is important for all to follow the guidelines. "There are people who are scared and it's important that everyone follows the protocol to the finest detail,” said the 33-year-old centre-back. “It's better training as a group but we have to adapt."

Meanwhile, Pique also mentioned that he is yet to see club captain Lionel Messi train at the club although he did mention that all players are training separately and in different training grounds. "I didn't have any contact with Messi on the pitch, I only spoke to him on my mobile phone," Pique added. "I didn't see him train either, I just crossed him in the parking lot. All the footballers we train in different fields. I am with Sergi Roberto and [Sergio] Busquets in a field, but we are separated."

Earlier, Tebas had mentioned that he would like to see the season resume by June 12 but it will depend on the number of coronavirus cases among players. "I would like it [the season resuming] to be June 12, but it will depend on the numbers," Tebas told Movistar on Sunday. "In the end, it will be up to the health authorities. They explain what can be done. We do not rush, we are not the ones who decide the phases."

Tebas’ statement came just before it was announced that five new coronavirus cases have been reported from the top division of Spain’s football ladder. All those unnamed players were asymptomatic and have been now placed in self-isolation, the league said. It also mentioned that reports of new cases will not alter its plan of resuming the season by mid-June. Players have also been asked to continue training and will be tested as per protocols.

Barcelona led the La Liga points table by two points over rivals Real Madrid when the league was suspended on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.