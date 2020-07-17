Barcelona’s 1-2 loss against Osuasna came in as a rude shock to everyone. The team which has picked eight La Liga titles in the last 11 years lost against the team which is currently placed on number 11 of the points table. Lionel Messi was the only one who scored a goal during the game and saved the team from further embarrassment. All throughout the match at Camp Nou, he was looking very frustrated and he even went on lash out at the team. His post-match interview was quite an explosive one where he spoke about Barcelona exit rumours. Lionel Messi’s ‘Angry’ Reaction After Scoring a Stunning Free-Kick Shows the ‘Turbulence’ at Barcelona After La Liga 2019–20 Title Disappointment (Watch Video).

During the interview, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was asked about the same and Messi said that it's the least important thing right now. He further added that the fans are quite angry with the team's performance. "It normal as we all feel the same way." He further added that the fans are quite angry with the loss against Liverpool and Roma. In the same interview, he explained that the team needs to start from scratch. In the four-minute-long interview, he further raised questions on the tactics of the team and asked the squad to be self-critical. Check out the video of the entire interview below:

Quique Setien, the manager of the club said that he takes full responsibility for the loss and also agreed with Lionel Messi's point of being self-critical. Barcelona will play the Champions League in August and the manager also said he is unsure if he would still be the team until then.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).