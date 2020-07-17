Lionel Messi will certainly be a disappointed man after failing to inspire Barcelona to a third straight La Liga title. Real Madrid clinched the La Liga 2019-20 title with 2-1 over Villarreal and also with one game still to play in the season. The title was Madrid’ first since 2016-17 and a record 34th in their illustrious history. Seeing his opponent club win the title would have certainly disgruntled Messi and to add to his woes, Barcelona fell to a 1-2 defeat at home against a 10-man Osasuna, who were winless at Camp Nou since 2009 and are ranked 11th in the points table. Lionel Messi Blasts Barcelona Teammates After Osasuna Defeat, Calls Side 'Irregular, Weak Team'.

Messi’s frustration was visible throughout the match and he didn’t hold back after the defeat with a powerful statement at the post-match conference. Messi blasted his teammates and the club for such lacklustre performances throughout the season. Ex-Barcelona President Joan Laporta Fears the Lionel Messi Might Not Sign a New Contract at Camp Nou.

“This game represents the entire year. We have been an erratic and weak team," he said post the game. “I said it some time ago, that playing like this we had no chance of winning the Champions League, and it turns out we didn’t even have enough to win La Liga. Playing like this we will lose against Napoli.”

Lionel Messi Fumes Even After Scoring

Tell me when you have seen #Messi unhappy like this after scoring a goal? It tells the story of the season. pic.twitter.com/FUdF80iXyC — Infinite Barca (@InfiniteFCB1) July 17, 2020

The Argentine’s level of frustration and disappointment was summed up when he didn’t celebrate after scoring a stunning free-kick goal in the second half. His reaction told what the club was going through and the mentality of the players. Messi drew Barcelona level with a spectacular free-kick on the top corner of the post from outside the penalty box but he didn’t celebrate.

Lionel Messi Scores With Stunning Free-Kick

Instead, the Argentine just turned and walked away and even flung his hand in the air in frustration before his celebrating teammates joined him. Just the fact that he didn’t even care to look at the ball or celebrate after scoring such a spectacular goal showed what he was going through with the club in turmoil.

Messi will, however, hope to salvage something from this season and end at least with one trophy when Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign. The Blaugrana side drew 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of the round of 16 clash away from home and will hope to beat Napoli at home when they both face each other next month. Should Barcelona progress beyond the last 16, they will face the winner of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match in the quarter-finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).