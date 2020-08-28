Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is prepared to resign and step down from his role if Lionel Messi reconsiders his decision to leave the club, said reports in Spanish media. Most though have claimed that nothing will change Messi’s mind and he is firm in leaving the Blaugrana club this summer. Messi, 33, stunned Barcelona and the footballing world when he told the club that he has decided to leave Camp Nou in this transfer window. His announcement has sparked a public outrage with fans and former club legends demanding Bartomeu’s resignation. Lionel Messi Could Face a Ban From FIFA, if Contract Issues With Barcelona Aren’t Resolved: Report.

According to TV3, Bartomeu is ready to quit his role at Barcelona if that convinces Messi to stay at the club. The under-fire Barcelona chief though will not fast-track the elections, which is supposed to be held next March, but will "agree to step aside and let his board end the term.” The report further states that Bartomeu will only resign if “Messi publicly states that the problem is the president.” Lionel Messi’s Departure Jeopardizes Barcelona’s Restructuring Plan.

Reports have also confirmed that Manchester City are the firm favourites to sign the Argentinian. Although Barcelona have insisted that the player is not for sale. Messi has one year remaining in his Barcelona contract and a 700m Euros buy-out clause. Pep Guardiola’s City have reportedly prepared a deal that could bring Messi to the Etihad this summer.

Messi informed the club his intention to leave through a burofax on Tuesday. The 33-year-old also told the club that he would invoke a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free. The clause Messi referred to was included in his 2017 contract which allows the Argentinian to leave Barcelona for free at the end of each season. But he must inform or notify the club within a certain time limit, which Barcelona claimed expired in May.

Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes also told the media that no such clause exists any longer in Messi’s contract. “Messi's marriage to Barça has given both (parties) a lot, much joy to the fans, and internally we are working to convince Messi, to find the best solution for Barça and for Messi,” Planes said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).